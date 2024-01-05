'I never thought I'd be here': Fmr law enforcement officers reflect on Jan 6, three years later

Three years after the January 6 insurrection, former DC Metro police officer Michael Fanone, and Capitol police officers Sgt. Aquilino Gonell & Officer Harry Dunn join Morning Joe to reflect on the traumatic events and the lasting impact— highlighting the ongoing challenges in accountability and narrative of the day.Jan. 5, 2024