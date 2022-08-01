IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt sentenced to over 7 years in prison

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    First primaries following January 6 hearings can have ‘national implications’

    07:05

  • Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox

    05:06

  • Secret Service failure to preserve January 6-related texts 'looks really, really calamitous’

    07:47

  • Jan. 6 rioter to be sentenced Monday after terror charge conviction

    04:58

  • 'This investigator was offered evidence and turned it down': WaPo reporter

    05:48

  • Rep. Kinzinger: “I guarantee you someone is going to try this again. Maybe Trump himself”

    07:34

  • Mystery of missing 1/6 texts widens

    02:18

  • Why those missing Secret Service texts could be key to the Jan. 6 probe

    09:05

  • Trump's criminal intent exposed: How Jan. 6 plan emerged from military coup plot (MSNBC Pt 1)

    09:48

  • A Trump coup nightmare: Prosecutors probe full conspiracy, not just Jan. 6 (MSNBC Pt 2)

    08:40

  • Officials worry Justice Department resources at breaking point as Jan. 6 probe expands

    02:11

  • AG Garland intent on avoiding errors in DOJ Jan. 6 investigation: NYT

    10:20

  • 25th Amendment threat to Trump recalled as Jan. 6 probe meets with Cabinet members

    05:48

  • More Trump insiders speak with 1/6 cmte.

    03:10

  • Pre-Jan. 6 text messages missing for key Trump officials

    07:10

  • Lawrence: Trump will likely be a defendant for the rest of his life

    07:12

  • Gen. Milley worried Trump would try ‘banana republic junta move’ Washington Post reporter says

    11:34

  • Raskin on new Jan. 6 witnesses: ‘It’s like a waterfall of truth’

    06:21

  • Trump rages as Fox News turns on MAGAWorld

    06:54

Hallie Jackson

Jan. 6 Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt sentenced to over 7 years in prison

04:59

Guy Reffitt, who attempted to storm the Capitol while armed with a gun, was sentenced after a judge denied the Justice Department's request for a "terrorism enhancement." NBC News' Ken Dilanian and Danny Cevallos report.Aug. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt sentenced to over 7 years in prison

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    First primaries following January 6 hearings can have ‘national implications’

    07:05

  • Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox

    05:06

  • Secret Service failure to preserve January 6-related texts 'looks really, really calamitous’

    07:47

  • Jan. 6 rioter to be sentenced Monday after terror charge conviction

    04:58

  • 'This investigator was offered evidence and turned it down': WaPo reporter

    05:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All