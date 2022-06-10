IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What's next for Jan 6th: 'The [DOJ] is going to have to make some difficult decisions'

Hallie Jackson, Katy Tur, and Andrea Mitchell spoke with former DHS Secretary under President Obama, Jeh Johnson, about the January 6th hearings and how the DHS examines extremism.June 10, 2022

