Six jurors have been seated for Trump's hush money criminal trial
April 16, 202401:32
    Six jurors have been seated for Trump's hush money criminal trial

Katy Tur

Six jurors have been seated for Trump's hush money criminal trial

01:32

NBC News' Vaugh Hillyard reports as six of the potential jurors for former President Trump's New York hush money trial have now been seated on the second day of selections.April 16, 2024

    Six jurors have been seated for Trump's hush money criminal trial

