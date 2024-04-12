IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Joe Manchin: ‘I cannot for the love of my country endorse Donald Trump’
April 12, 202410:05

  • Republicans see abortion issue as a ‘liability’ after Arizona Supreme Court decision

    08:46

  • Biden pledges to defend Israel amid threats from Iran

    02:49
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Joe Manchin: ‘I cannot for the love of my country endorse Donald Trump’

    10:05
  • UP NEXT

    'Surreal': Katy Tur's mom who filmed the infamous car chase describes covering O.J. Simpson

    13:00

  • Voters 'left with no answers': Trump gives conflicting messages on abortion

    07:07

  • ‘Escalating tension’ in Judge Cannon’s orders for Trump’s classified documents case

    07:00

  • Embattled House Speaker Johnson to give remarks with Trump in Mar-a-Lago

    05:19

  • ‘War on women': Marine veteran shares her experience on needing an abortion during service

    04:09

  • Trump 'lies' and will do 'whatever he needs' to get back into office: Sen. Tammy Duckworth

    05:43

  • Near-total abortion ban creates ‘chaos’ for women and doctors, Arizona Gov. Hobbs says

    02:04

  • Parts of Indiana experience total solar eclipse

    09:35

  • 'Strange cosmic coincidence': Solar eclipse passes across North America

    08:20

  • Biden’s support for Israel and the war in Gaza is ‘not mutually exclusive’: Ashley Parker

    10:22

  • 'Between the woman and her doctor': Tennessee plaintiff speaks out on harm of state's abortion ban

    04:25

  • 'Extremely rocky road' for U.S.-Israel relations in the days and weeks to come

    06:46

  • 'People here are not happy' with government negotiations: Israeli journalist

    05:01

  • No Labels won’t run a third-party ticket in 2024 presidential election

    03:03

  • Judge Cannon is ‘skewing the calendar’ for Trump’s classified documents case: Charles Coleman

    04:14

  • Suspect in FBI Georgia gate crash allegedly linked to QAnon

    01:59

  • Biden to hold call with Netanyahu after death of World Central Kitchen workers

    04:33

Katy Tur

Sen. Joe Manchin: ‘I cannot for the love of my country endorse Donald Trump’

10:05

Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joins Katy Tur for a one-on-one conversation to discuss his outlook for the 2024 presidential election and shares his thoughts on both former President Trump and President Biden.April 12, 2024

  • Republicans see abortion issue as a ‘liability’ after Arizona Supreme Court decision

    08:46

  • Biden pledges to defend Israel amid threats from Iran

    02:49
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Joe Manchin: ‘I cannot for the love of my country endorse Donald Trump’

    10:05
  • UP NEXT

    'Surreal': Katy Tur's mom who filmed the infamous car chase describes covering O.J. Simpson

    13:00

  • Voters 'left with no answers': Trump gives conflicting messages on abortion

    07:07

  • ‘Escalating tension’ in Judge Cannon’s orders for Trump’s classified documents case

    07:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All