GOP undecided on new speaker choice, Rep. Molinaro (R-NY) 'Not committing to a person'07:25
- Now Playing
Rep. Himes on GOP scramble for new Speaker: 'Nothing works under Republican majorities'04:46
- UP NEXT
'I would be a little bit more cautious' Breaking down day 3 of Trump's fraud trial02:13
'Just not acceptable' Sen. Bennet not budging on preserving Ukraine aid in funding bill04:20
House GOP fallout: Rep. Lawler (R-NY) says Republicans are facing a 'reckoning'08:45
Judge places Trump under gag order after social media attack on clerk03:06
Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sen. Feinstein's legacy: 'Dianne never gave up' on gun safety05:00
Las Vegas police provide timeline of Tupac Shakur murder arrest06:47
Rep. Johnson on race to stop shutdown: 'We have got to try to get our work done'04:25
Fmr. Sen. Boxer (D-CA) reflects on serving as 'Thelma and Louise' with Sen. Feinstein06:28
'It's a dangerous world right now.' Fmr. Defense Secretary Esper on US's biggest threats08:14
Rep. Boyle (D-PA) on looming shutdown: 'I continue to fight against it'05:36
Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) on UAW Strike: 'They'll stay out until they get a contract'04:29
'It will save lives.' Fred Guttenberg on new gun violence prevention office04:17
'Continued step in the right direction' Uvalde St. Sen. on Biden's new gun violence focus03:35
Rep. Himes (D-CT) when asked if Government will just down: 'Yeah, we are'05:33
Rep. Buck on spending bill: 'I am anxious to make sure that we don't have a shutdown'06:18
Kyra Sedgwick on taking climate action: 'You can't just do this halfway'04:45
NSC Spokesperson John Kirby on Iran prisoner swap: 'This is a good day'10:04
Rep. Tlaib (D-MI) on UAW Strike: 'You have to be on the side of people, not profits'08:19
GOP undecided on new speaker choice, Rep. Molinaro (R-NY) 'Not committing to a person'07:25
- Now Playing
Rep. Himes on GOP scramble for new Speaker: 'Nothing works under Republican majorities'04:46
- UP NEXT
'I would be a little bit more cautious' Breaking down day 3 of Trump's fraud trial02:13
'Just not acceptable' Sen. Bennet not budging on preserving Ukraine aid in funding bill04:20
House GOP fallout: Rep. Lawler (R-NY) says Republicans are facing a 'reckoning'08:45
Judge places Trump under gag order after social media attack on clerk03:06
Play All