IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'When have we ever seen a coup d'état like this?' The historical significance of January 6th

    05:01

  • 'The only thing that mattered was loyalty to him' New revelations on Trump and Pence

    04:46
  • Now Playing

    Nick Quested: January 6th Committee gave an 'erudite and concise roadmap'

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    Urgency for new gun laws grows as senators near deal

    03:24

  • Parent of mass shooting victim: 'When will enough people say, 'Not one more?''

    09:34

  • 'That's not why we got into the profession' Fmr. FBI agent turned teacher arming educators

    05:10

  • 'Give them time' What families affected by gun violence want you to know

    07:21

  • Texas police now say no armed officer on duty when school shooting began, raise more questions

    04:21

  • 'Moms have really banded together' Mom on the struggle to find baby formula shortage

    04:49

  • CDC warns of monkeypox. Here’s how it spreads.

    02:36

  • 'Everyone's a little down on the state of America' What Georgia voters are thinking

    05:55

  • 'It's a major struggle' Mom on the strain of baby formula shortage

    03:52

  • As lawmakers balk at Jan. Subpoenas, Rep Clyburn says democracy is 'teetering on the edge'

    05:05

  • Inside NYC's $100 million childcare investment

    05:59

  • 'We're at a crisis' American farmers are struggling. Here's what that means for you

    04:59

  • 'We knew that Russia may try to blackmail us' Polish official on gas supply

    05:43

  • 'Voters have a right to know how we stand.' Sen. Patty Murray on codifying Roe

    04:05

  • Daughter of 'Jane Roe' on SCOTUS leak: 'It could take us back 50 years.'

    03:23

  • Amazon workers vote ’no’ to unionize in Staten Island

    02:32

  • 'They thought that they were right' Dr. Birx on Trump's White House during COVID

    10:16

Katy Tur

Nick Quested: January 6th Committee gave an 'erudite and concise roadmap'

04:31

Katy Tur, Hallie Jackson, and Andrea Mitchell talked to Nick Quested, documentarian who testified at the first January 6th hearing. He talked about his account of the days events, and what he thought of the House committee's presentation.June 10, 2022

  • 'When have we ever seen a coup d'état like this?' The historical significance of January 6th

    05:01

  • 'The only thing that mattered was loyalty to him' New revelations on Trump and Pence

    04:46
  • Now Playing

    Nick Quested: January 6th Committee gave an 'erudite and concise roadmap'

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    Urgency for new gun laws grows as senators near deal

    03:24

  • Parent of mass shooting victim: 'When will enough people say, 'Not one more?''

    09:34

  • 'That's not why we got into the profession' Fmr. FBI agent turned teacher arming educators

    05:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All