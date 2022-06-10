'When have we ever seen a coup d'état like this?' The historical significance of January 6th05:01
'The only thing that mattered was loyalty to him' New revelations on Trump and Pence04:46
- Now Playing
Nick Quested: January 6th Committee gave an 'erudite and concise roadmap'04:31
- UP NEXT
Urgency for new gun laws grows as senators near deal03:24
Parent of mass shooting victim: 'When will enough people say, 'Not one more?''09:34
'That's not why we got into the profession' Fmr. FBI agent turned teacher arming educators05:10
'Give them time' What families affected by gun violence want you to know07:21
Texas police now say no armed officer on duty when school shooting began, raise more questions04:21
'Moms have really banded together' Mom on the struggle to find baby formula shortage04:49
CDC warns of monkeypox. Here’s how it spreads.02:36
'Everyone's a little down on the state of America' What Georgia voters are thinking05:55
'It's a major struggle' Mom on the strain of baby formula shortage03:52
As lawmakers balk at Jan. Subpoenas, Rep Clyburn says democracy is 'teetering on the edge'05:05
Inside NYC's $100 million childcare investment05:59
'We're at a crisis' American farmers are struggling. Here's what that means for you04:59
'We knew that Russia may try to blackmail us' Polish official on gas supply05:43
'Voters have a right to know how we stand.' Sen. Patty Murray on codifying Roe04:05
Daughter of 'Jane Roe' on SCOTUS leak: 'It could take us back 50 years.'03:23
Amazon workers vote ’no’ to unionize in Staten Island02:32
'They thought that they were right' Dr. Birx on Trump's White House during COVID10:16
'When have we ever seen a coup d'état like this?' The historical significance of January 6th05:01
'The only thing that mattered was loyalty to him' New revelations on Trump and Pence04:46
- Now Playing
Nick Quested: January 6th Committee gave an 'erudite and concise roadmap'04:31
- UP NEXT
Urgency for new gun laws grows as senators near deal03:24
Parent of mass shooting victim: 'When will enough people say, 'Not one more?''09:34
'That's not why we got into the profession' Fmr. FBI agent turned teacher arming educators05:10
Play All