Gen. McCaffrey: 'We would be nuts to decide to unilaterally stay on the Kabul airport'
Former National Security Council member, General Barry McCaffrey, joined Geoff Bennett to discuss the latest fallout in Afghanistan after two explosions in Kabul. He criticizes rhetoric from some about President Biden's options to respond to the attacks. "I've been utterly astonished at the language being used on TV by people who are smart and experienced like H.R. McMaster and others," he says.Aug. 26, 2021