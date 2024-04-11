IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Surreal': Katy Tur's mom who filmed the infamous car chase describes covering O.J. Simpson
April 11, 202413:00
    'Surreal': Katy Tur's mom who filmed the infamous car chase describes covering O.J. Simpson

    13:00
Katy Tur

'Surreal': Katy Tur's mom who filmed the infamous car chase describes covering O.J. Simpson

13:00

O.J. Simpson has died at 76 years old from cancer. Simpson was a former NFL star whose wife's murder trial gripped the nation. NBC News' Cynthia McFadden, Los Angeles Times columnist Patt Morrison and journalist Marika Gerrard, who filmed the famous car chase, join Katy Tur to discuss.April 11, 2024

    'Surreal': Katy Tur's mom who filmed the infamous car chase describes covering O.J. Simpson

    13:00
