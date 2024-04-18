IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Pressure' on hush money case 'only going to go up': Charles Coleman
April 18, 202410:59
  • Now Playing

    'Pressure' on hush money case 'only going to go up': Charles Coleman

    10:59
  • UP NEXT

    ‘While it might threaten the speakership, it also might save it’: Julie Tsirkin on Ukraine Aid

    03:54

  • Pennsylvania election official works to combat voter apathy

    03:21

  • 'Last piece' of jury selection is people who are 'willing to convict': Charles Coleman

    07:48

  • ‘This is about control’: Arizona lawmakers block repeal of 1864 abortion ban

    04:25

  • ‘It’s a question of when, not whether Israel will respond’ to Iran’s missile strike: Karim Sadjadpour

    03:00

  • Six jurors have been seated for Trump's hush money criminal trial

    01:32

  • 'Embarrassing and counterproductive': Ari Melber on Trump team's immunity claim

    04:09

  • 'Real challenge' is someone 'sneaking on' case who really wants to be on jury: Andrew Weissman

    10:18

  • Republicans see abortion issue as a ‘liability’ after Arizona Supreme Court decision

    08:46

  • Biden pledges to defend Israel amid threats from Iran

    02:49

  • Sen. Joe Manchin: ‘I cannot for the love of my country endorse Donald Trump’

    10:05

  • 'Surreal': Katy Tur's mom who filmed the infamous car chase describes covering O.J. Simpson

    13:00

  • Voters 'left with no answers': Trump gives conflicting messages on abortion

    07:07

  • ‘Escalating tension’ in Judge Cannon’s orders for Trump’s classified documents case

    07:00

  • Embattled House Speaker Johnson to give remarks with Trump in Mar-a-Lago

    05:19

  • ‘War on women': Marine veteran shares her experience on needing an abortion during service

    04:09

  • Trump 'lies' and will do 'whatever he needs' to get back into office: Sen. Tammy Duckworth

    05:43

  • Near-total abortion ban creates ‘chaos’ for women and doctors, Arizona Gov. Hobbs says

    02:04

  • Parts of Indiana experience total solar eclipse

    09:35

Katy Tur

'Pressure' on hush money case 'only going to go up': Charles Coleman

10:59

Two seated jurors have been removed in Trump's hush money case with one juror raising concerns about her privacy. Our panel speaks more to concerns about some of the questions on the juror form.April 18, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'Pressure' on hush money case 'only going to go up': Charles Coleman

    10:59
  • UP NEXT

    ‘While it might threaten the speakership, it also might save it’: Julie Tsirkin on Ukraine Aid

    03:54

  • Pennsylvania election official works to combat voter apathy

    03:21

  • 'Last piece' of jury selection is people who are 'willing to convict': Charles Coleman

    07:48

  • ‘This is about control’: Arizona lawmakers block repeal of 1864 abortion ban

    04:25

  • ‘It’s a question of when, not whether Israel will respond’ to Iran’s missile strike: Karim Sadjadpour

    03:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All