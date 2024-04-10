IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Escalating tension’ in Judge Cannon’s orders for Trump’s classified documents case
April 10, 202407:00
    Embattled House Speaker Johnson to give remarks with Trump in Mar-a-Lago

    05:19

  • ‘War on women': Marine veteran shares her experience on needing an abortion during service

    04:09

  • Trump 'lies' and will do 'whatever he needs' to get back into office: Sen. Tammy Duckworth

    05:43

  • Near-total abortion ban creates ‘chaos’ for women and doctors, Arizona Gov. Hobbs says

    02:04

  • Parts of Indiana experience total solar eclipse

    09:35

  • 'Strange cosmic coincidence': Solar eclipse passes across North America

    08:20

  • Biden’s support for Israel and the war in Gaza is ‘not mutually exclusive’: Ashley Parker

    10:22

  • 'Between the woman and her doctor': Tennessee plaintiff speaks out on harm of state's abortion ban

    04:25

  • 'Extremely rocky road' for U.S.-Israel relations in the days and weeks to come

    06:46

  • 'People here are not happy' with government negotiations: Israeli journalist

    05:01

  • No Labels won’t run a third-party ticket in 2024 presidential election

    03:03

  • Judge Cannon is ‘skewing the calendar’ for Trump’s classified documents case: Charles Coleman

    04:14

  • Suspect in FBI Georgia gate crash allegedly linked to QAnon

    01:59

  • Biden to hold call with Netanyahu after death of World Central Kitchen workers

    04:33

  • Special counsel slams judge's request for jury instructions in Trump case

    02:49

  • Voters in Oklahoma town to decide whether to oust white nationalist from city council

    03:05

  • 'Run, run to another state': Caroline Kitchener shares reactions to Florida's abortion ruling

    05:33

  • Florida social media ban meant to ‘protect kids’ and ‘hold companies accountable’: State Rep Rayner

    04:28

  • Anti-abortion groups lay out plans for IVF restrictions

    04:55

‘Escalating tension’ in Judge Cannon’s orders for Trump’s classified documents case

07:00

Former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee Tim Heaphy and MSNBC legal correspondent List Rubin discuss the latest updates for each of former President Donald Trump’s legal trials including the classified documents case, civil fraud trial, and hush money hearing.April 10, 2024

