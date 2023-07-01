IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katie Phang

The creative team behind "Joy Ride" talks about new movie and AAPI representation

07:31

Director Adele Lim and writers Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao join Katie Phang to discuss the new R-rated summer comedy "Joy Ride" as well as why it was so important for them to be able to center AAPI perspectives in the film.July 1, 2023

