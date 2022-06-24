IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

Planned Parenthood not backing down after Roe is overturned

07:43

Following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights advocates from Planned Parenthood are speaking out, saying they are not backing down and will continue to help people get the healthcare they need. Ianthe Metzger of Planned Parenthood joins Katie Phang to discuss. June 24, 2022

