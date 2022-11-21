New doc chronicles sex scandal that led to Jerry Falwell’s demise

- Now Playing
New doc chronicles sex scandal that led to Jerry Falwell’s demise08:50
- UP NEXT
Rep. Swalwell says Dems are ready for the battle following GOP House takeover11:17
Trump 2024 will have ‘no impact’ on DOJ ability to indict says Joyce Vance10:08
Kevin McCarthy is ‘the weakest speaker in history’ says Rick Wilson08:59
‘Clarence Thomas could eat a live baby’ and wouldn’t get impeached says Ian Millhiser11:33
‘McCarthy is a hollow man’ who ‘sold his soul’ says fmr. GOP rep.09:24
Gun Safety advocate Fred Guttenberg calls Josh Hawley ‘a liar’11:18
Vance on Trump: Not a lot of presidents assert privilege to cloak criminal conduct09:56
Bannon busted: Trump’s fmr. chief strategist sentenced to prison time08:18
MTG opponent: She claims 9/11 was a hoax, I served during 9/1109:05
Strzok: Barr’s comments about Durham probe are ‘appalling’07:33
1/6 Cmte. overlooked ‘command and control network’ says Denver Riggleman12:20
Michael Fanone: ‘Trump was not commander in chief on Jan. 6. Nancy Pelosi was’11:16
Hugo Lowell: Trump ‘was telling aides he wanted to go before the committee’08:32
Rex Chapman on Fox News, Hunter Biden, and battling addiction12:52
Nat’l Security Lawyer: Garland will only indict Trump for obstruction AND espionage07:48
Father of Uvalde victim camped outside school district office for 10 days11:17
Glenn Kirschner calls Trump a ‘classified documents terrorist’08:13
Republicans rally around Herschel Walker amid bombshell abortion report08:02
George Conway: Trump investigations ‘fairly likely to produce indictments’11:16
- Now Playing
New doc chronicles sex scandal that led to Jerry Falwell’s demise08:50
- UP NEXT
Rep. Swalwell says Dems are ready for the battle following GOP House takeover11:17
Trump 2024 will have ‘no impact’ on DOJ ability to indict says Joyce Vance10:08
Kevin McCarthy is ‘the weakest speaker in history’ says Rick Wilson08:59
‘Clarence Thomas could eat a live baby’ and wouldn’t get impeached says Ian Millhiser11:33
‘McCarthy is a hollow man’ who ‘sold his soul’ says fmr. GOP rep.09:24
Play All