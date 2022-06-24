IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Molly Jong-Fast: This is about women’s bodies belonging to legislators

    11:52
  • UP NEXT

    Joyce Vance: ‘Women are being left to the whims of the states’

    13:03

  • ‘Gut punch’: Ohio gubernatorial candidate reacts to Roe ruling

    07:53

  • Planned Parenthood not backing down after Roe is overturned

    07:43

  • Trymaine Lee speaks with fathers of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown & Jacob Blake

    07:07

  • Tensions escalate between DOJ & Jan. 6 committee

    09:06

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump ‘handed down a death sentence to Mike Pence’

    10:44

  • Jan. 6 committee wants a word with Ginni Thomas

    16:41

  • Man with spear filmed outside Capitol on 1/6 was Loudermilk’s guest on 1/5

    09:19

  • Was Trump’s “Big Grift” illegal?

    07:09

  • Scandals surrounding Herschel Walker pile up

    08:14

  • Report: Facebook’s ban on gun sales gives sellers 10 strikes

    08:23

  • ‘Not an anomaly’: MI GOP candidate arrested for alleged role on 1/6

    08:23

  • Ivanka Trump & William Barr on tape: Trump’s inner circle admits he lost 

    12:43

  • Retired millionaire to send 30,000 Chicago students to college for free

    09:31

  • GOP lawmakers vote against gun measures despite victim testimony

    13:35

  • NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"

    07:46

  • Did Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspire on Jan. 6?

    06:22

  • Frmr HUD Secy. Castro on skyrocketing housing costs

    07:19

  • Fmr. GOP rep. & Fred Guttenberg discuss & debate gun safety

    16:29

Katie Phang

Molly Jong-Fast: This is about women’s bodies belonging to legislators

11:52

The Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast has been anticipating and writing about Roe being overturned for years, but still cannot fathom it actually happened. Watch her full discussion with Katie Phang. June 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Molly Jong-Fast: This is about women’s bodies belonging to legislators

    11:52
  • UP NEXT

    Joyce Vance: ‘Women are being left to the whims of the states’

    13:03

  • ‘Gut punch’: Ohio gubernatorial candidate reacts to Roe ruling

    07:53

  • Planned Parenthood not backing down after Roe is overturned

    07:43

  • Trymaine Lee speaks with fathers of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown & Jacob Blake

    07:07

  • Tensions escalate between DOJ & Jan. 6 committee

    09:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All