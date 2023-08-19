Mississippi abortion bans force 13-year-old rape survivor to give birth

A Times magazine report reveals a 13-year-old girl gave birth after her mother said she was raped and impregnated by a stranger in Clarksdale, Mississippi last year. She could not get an abortion since Mississippi's last abortion provider closed a year ago. Greta Kemp Martin is running for state Attorney General and joins to discuss the impact of abortion bans in Mississippi and what it means for the future of reproductive rights.Aug. 19, 2023