    Michael Cohen: Bill Barr ‘is a coward’

Katie Phang

Michael Cohen: Bill Barr ‘is a coward’

Bill Barr has been on a redemption tour after distancing himself from Donald Trump. Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen calls for Bill Barr to come clean about everything that happened during the Trump administration in conversation with Katie Phang.Sept. 9, 2022

