BREAKING: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, wiping away constitutional guarantee of abortion rights

  • Pelosi: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘outrageous and heart-wrenching’

    What can Congress do after Supreme Court overturns of Roe v. Wade?

    Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, breaking nearly 50 years of precedence

  • Supreme Court rules state funding can be used for religious education

  • Smithsonian unveils first Latino history event

  • Rep. Ruiz (D-CA) says it takes $100 to fill his gas tank now: "That's pretty difficult"

  • Rep. Jayapal (D-WA): guns are a civil rights issue

  • Ten years on, DACA's Dreamers remain in legal limbo

  • Republican Mayra Flores flips House seat in Texas special election

  • Jan. 6 committee releases video of Capitol tour led by Rep. Loudermilk

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday hearing

  • Former Amb. Jacobson hopes declaration on migration will be 'really significant'

  • Mexican President lashes out at Sen. Menendez for Cuba's exclusion from Summit of the Americas

  • TX State Senator on Uvalde school shooting: "It could be any one of us"

  • Founder of Moms Demand Action: We're only as safe as closest state with weakest gun laws

  • Armed man arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home

  • Killing of retired Wisconsin judge raises concerns for safety of judges

  • Killing of retired Wisconsin judge raises concerns for safety of judges

  • D-Day veterans take part in ceremonies marking 78th anniversary of Normandy landing

  • The lasting trauma of school shootings

José Díaz-Balart

What can Congress do after Supreme Court overturns of Roe v. Wade?

03:52

Following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance breaks down what steps, if any, Congress could take to ensure women's rights and how the ruling could impact state abortion laws across the country.  June 24, 2022

