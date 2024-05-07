Stormy Daniels testifies about first encounters with Trump

- Now Playing
Stormy Daniels testifies about first encounters with Trump02:30
Stormy Daniels takes the stand in the Trump hush money trial01:18
What to expect from Stormy Daniels' testimony in the Trump hush money trial03:26
Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system are actively damaging U.S. rule of law09:41
'This would be a seismic event': Judge warns Trump that jail is really possible11:08
'He threw down the gauntlet': Judge warns Trump of jail time for contempt04:16
Lawrence on Trump trial evidence: They wrote the conspiracy down on paper07:14
'Absolutely stunning': Fmr. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara on judge’s threat to jail Trump08:08
'Handwritten notes outlining the entire plan': Trump’s scheme revealed in black and white04:58
Jail warning! See judge tell Trump I will jail you, even though I don’t ‘want’ to11:35
Trump Organization official who processed alleged hush money payments testifies04:13
Judge warns Trump could face jail time if he continues to violate gag orders02:50
How Trump's sex scandal secrets were exposed and spilled into public awareness07:08
Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony09:51
Lawrence: ‘You get monsters like Donald Trump thanks to people like Hope Hicks’19:13
‘Full-scale meltdown’: Ex-Trump aide testifies on 2016 campaign chaos as sex scandals poured in11:55
Joy to Trump: Please testify, we’re begging you!06:03
Hope Hicks ‘drops a bomb’ during Trump trial: ‘Nail in the coffin moment’07:38
‘Deny, Deny, Deny’: Team Trump’s press strategy comes into focus in Hope Hicks testimony08:42
‘They thought it was over’: Hope Hicks reveals the panic in the campaign after Access Hollywood tape08:21
