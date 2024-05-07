IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Stormy Daniels, adult film star at center of Trump’s hush money trial, takes the stand

Stormy Daniels testifies about first encounters with Trump
May 7, 202402:30
    Stormy Daniels testifies about first encounters with Trump

José Díaz-Balart

Stormy Daniels testifies about first encounters with Trump

Prosecutors are questioning Stormy Daniels about her first encounters with former President Trump as she begins her testimony in the New York hush money trial. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard has details on Daniels' first impressions of Trump and where proceedings may go next.May 7, 2024

    Stormy Daniels testifies about first encounters with Trump

