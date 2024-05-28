IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Joe: Blackstone CEO supporting a guy who says he can execute his political opponents
May 28, 202410:20
    Joe: Blackstone CEO supporting a guy who says he can execute his political opponents

Morning Joe

Joe: Blackstone CEO supporting a guy who says he can execute his political opponents

10:20

Blackstone Group CEO Steve Schwarzman announced on Friday that he will back Donald Trump in the 2024 election, giving Trump the support of one of the biggest names on Wall Street. The Morning Joe panel discusses with Andrew Ross Sorkin.May 28, 2024

    Joe: Blackstone CEO supporting a guy who says he can execute his political opponents

