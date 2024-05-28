IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Closing arguments begin on Day 21 of Trump's hush money trial

What to expect Tuesday as Trump's hush money trial resumes
May 28, 202402:40

Morning Joe

What to expect Tuesday as Trump's hush money trial resumes

02:40

NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports from outside the lower Manhattan courthouse where former President Trump's hush money trial is set to resume.May 28, 2024

