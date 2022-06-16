IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Ruiz (D-CA) says it takes $100 to fill his gas tank now: "That's pretty difficult"

    03:59
    Rep. Jayapal (D-WA): guns are a civil rights issue

    04:07
    Ten years on, DACA's Dreamers remain in legal limbo

    02:20

  • Republican Mayra Flores flips House seat in Texas special election

    01:46

  • Jan. 6 committee releases video of Capitol tour led by Rep. Loudermilk

    02:28

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday hearing

    01:04

  • Former Amb. Jacobson hopes declaration on migration will be 'really significant'

    04:41

  • Mexican President lashes out at Sen. Menendez for Cuba's exclusion from Summit of the Americas

    03:43

  • TX State Senator on Uvalde school shooting: "It could be any one of us"

    09:57

  • Founder of Moms Demand Action: We're only as safe as closest state with weakest gun laws

    01:58

  • Armed man arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home

    02:11

  • Killing of retired Wisconsin judge raises concerns for safety of judges

    04:50

  • D-Day veterans take part in ceremonies marking 78th anniversary of Normandy landing

    03:20

  • The lasting trauma of school shootings

    08:52

  • TX State Sen. Gutierrez: Uvalde shooting survivors 'are going to be traumatized forever'

    06:19

  • NJ's Gov. Murphy on gun reform talks

    04:38

  • Texas State Sen. Gutierrez on need for support for Uvalde community

    08:04

  • Father of Texas school survivor: "The community right now is heartbroken"

    03:13

  • Remembering the victims of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting

    03:23

José Díaz-Balart

Rep. Jayapal (D-WA): guns are a civil rights issue

04:07

Rep. Pramila Jayapal makes the argument for the end of the filibuster and revisits the events of January 6, 2021.June 16, 2022

Play All