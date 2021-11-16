Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its Covid pill to expand global access

Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental Covid-19 pill, a move that could make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population. Earlier this month, Pfizer said the pill cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90 percent in people with mild to moderate infections. Dr. Nahid Bhadelia joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss. Nov. 16, 2021