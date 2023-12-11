IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

New Hampshire man arrested after making threats to Vivek Ramaswamy

00:52

A New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill 2024 Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly has details on the charges and threats made against Ramaswamy.Dec. 11, 2023

