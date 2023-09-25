IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Michigan Dem warns Biden against intervening with auto workers strike

José Díaz-Balart

Michigan Dem warns Biden against intervening with auto workers strike

04:59

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) cautions President Biden against intervening in the UAW strike.   The Biden administration "intervened with the railroad workers strike, and people [still feel] some consequences from it."   The negotiating table "should not have policy makers like the President or me at it."Sept. 25, 2023

