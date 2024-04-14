IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israel requests U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss Iran attack
April 14, 202408:49
    Israel requests U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss Iran attack

Israel requests U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss Iran attack

NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports that the unanimous response from European nations is to condemn the Iranian strike and to urge Iran to de-escalate. Israel has formerly requested that the U.N. Security Council meet to discuss and respond to the strike.April 14, 2024

    Israel requests U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss Iran attack

