Iran is ‘not the victim’: Retired IDF Colonel on Israel-Iran clashes
April 18, 202404:18
José Díaz-Balart

Iran is 'not the victim': Retired IDF Colonel on Israel-Iran clashes

04:18

Miri Eisin, the managing director for the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University, joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss the clashes between Israel and Iran as fears of a growing conflict in the Middle East increase.April 18, 2024

