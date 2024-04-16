IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dismissed juror from Trump hush money trial speaks to MSNBC
April 16, 202406:20
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen will be witness at hush money trial, advisor confirms

    10:31

  • Potential list of witnesses in Trump hush money trial revealed

    03:31

  • Trump trial witnesses take note: Former Trump Org CFO sent to jail for perjury

    05:49

  • Trump ally heads to slammer: Trump org. former CFO lied twice in Trump’s New York civil fraud trial

    07:16

  • ‘Escalating tension’ in Judge Cannon’s orders for Trump’s classified documents case

    07:00

  • Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months in prison for perjury

    01:29

  • New York AG questions financial strength of company that posted Trump's bond

    05:06

  • Bombshell bribe? Trump's billionaire ally finances his jaw-dropping $175 million bond

    09:52

  • Trump and Biden ‘very close’ in battleground states: Kasich

    07:41

  • 'The threat is very real': Judge expands gag order after Trump attacks his daughter on social media

    11:44

  • Lawrence: Judge expands Trump gag order noting 'the threat is very real'

    06:54

  • Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case

    07:27

  • Trump says he’s good for reduced $175M civil fraud bond. So why hasn’t he paid it?

    04:12

  • Trump ‘can’t handle the pressure’ of trials, says Tim O’Brien

    03:40

  • Trump’s bond is ‘much more manageable now’ after dropping to $175 million

    08:53

  • 'No reason why' appeals court reduced Trump bond to $175m: Sue Craig

    08:02

  • 'Typical delusional Donald Trump': Dowd on Trump’s reaction to hush money trial date

    05:50

  • Trump says he 'might spend a lot' of his own money on his campaign

    01:27

  • Trump New York civil fraud bond lowered to $175 million

    02:35

  • Trump attends New York hush money hearing as civil fraud bond deadline approaches

    02:45

José Díaz-Balart

Dismissed juror from Trump hush money trial speaks to MSNBC

06:20

NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard spoke to Kara McGee after she was dismissed as a potential juror in former President Trump's hush money criminal trial.April 16, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen will be witness at hush money trial, advisor confirms

    10:31

  • Potential list of witnesses in Trump hush money trial revealed

    03:31

  • Trump trial witnesses take note: Former Trump Org CFO sent to jail for perjury

    05:49

  • Trump ally heads to slammer: Trump org. former CFO lied twice in Trump’s New York civil fraud trial

    07:16

  • ‘Escalating tension’ in Judge Cannon’s orders for Trump’s classified documents case

    07:00

  • Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months in prison for perjury

    01:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All