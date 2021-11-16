As Cuban government stifles planned demonstrations, solidarity protests held around world

The Cuban government effectively quashed planned march by protesters on the island, but protests were held around the world in solidarity with the Cuban people's fight for Democracy. Jason Canela, a Cuban-American actor and activist, joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss those protests, and how they are giving hope to the Cuban people. "They're going to continue to hit the streets, they're going to continue to get locked up, but they're not gonna stop.," he says. "They are sick and tired of that regime, and it needs to come to an end." Nov. 16, 2021