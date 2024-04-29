IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'History will judge': Columbia professor criticizes school's handling of student encampment
April 29, 202407:45

Columbia University is warning that the pro-Palestinian encampment vacate by 2PM Eastern or the students risk facing suspension. Columbia University professor Bruce Robbins said that "almost all of the faculty" believe the school's president "did not stand up for the principles of the university" in her testimony before the House of Representatives.April 29, 2024

