'Hard' for U.S. not to get engaged if Iran and Israel tensions escalate: former Rep. Harman

There is growing concern over a potential Iranian strike on Israel. NBC News’ Josh Lederman explains more. Also, former Rep. Jane Harman joins José Díaz-Balart to weigh in on escalating tensions in the Middle East and the pressure Speaker Johnson is facing to pass a Ukraine aid package.April 12, 2024