'Be real, be transparent': Florida voters speak to José Díaz-Balart on Biden and Trump
April 3, 202413:26
    'Be real, be transparent': Florida voters speak to José Díaz-Balart on Biden and Trump

José Díaz-Balart

'Be real, be transparent': Florida voters speak to José Díaz-Balart on Biden and Trump

The Biden campaign says Florida is “winnable” in the 2024 election. José Díaz-Balart spoke with voters in Miami who shared what the most important issues are to them. Former Rep. Donna Shalala and MSNBC political analyst Tim Miller weigh in on the discussion.April 3, 2024

    'Be real, be transparent': Florida voters speak to José Díaz-Balart on Biden and Trump

