Why the hush money case against Trump is 'extraordinarily strong'
April 21, 202410:43
    Why the hush money case against Trump is 'extraordinarily strong'

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner and Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern preview the "mountain of evidence" against Donald Trump in his first criminal trial.April 21, 2024

