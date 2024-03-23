IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Good News About The Biden Campaign's Fundraising Boom
March 23, 202408:52
    The Good News About The Biden Campaign's Fundraising Boom

Jonathan Capehart

The Good News About The Biden Campaign's Fundraising Boom

08:52

President Biden's poll numbers may be on shaky ground, but his campaign donations are flying high. The Biden Campaign reportedly raised over $71 million dollars so far, more than double the $33 million raised by Donald Trump. Jennifer Rubin and Christina Greer explain to MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart why the fundraising numbers may be more telling than the poll numbers.March 23, 2024

    The Good News About The Biden Campaign's Fundraising Boom

