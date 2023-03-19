Kaine: There's no low [Trump] can't reach and every time you think he's bottomed out, he goes lower

Jonathan Capehart and Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) discuss Trump's legal woes, the move to repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force of 2001 (AUMF) and Vladimir Putin's foray into Ukraine after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for war crimes.March 19, 2023