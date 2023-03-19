IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A new documentary short explores the recall of Judge Aaron Persky

  • Kirby: [Putin] knows his military is underperforming... he's trying to shore up his domestic base

    Kaine: There's no low [Trump] can't reach and every time you think he's bottomed out, he goes lower

    DeSantis' culture war isolates Black children in Florida

  • MAGA Republicans rally around Trump ahead of possible indictment

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse, biggest since 2008

  • OMB Dir. Young on Biden's proposed budget

  • Book bans, drag story hours put libraries in the center of the culture wars

  • Manhattan DA signal criminal charges for Trump are likely

  • How young people are navigating relationships post-Roe

  • On The Run with Marianne Williamson

  • Remembering Selma's 'Bloody Sunday' 58 years later

  • Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff condemns toxic masculinity

  • Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas to face off in runoff election for Chicago mayor

  • San Francisco Reparations Committee proposes $5M payout for Black residents

  • One-on-One with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff

  • Rep. Barbara Lee enters CA Senate race

  • China considers sending Russia artillery and ammunition

  • Special Counsel turns up the heat on Trump's inner circle

  • NAACP Image Awards To Recognize Diverse Artists

Jonathan Capehart

Kaine: There's no low [Trump] can't reach and every time you think he's bottomed out, he goes lower

Jonathan Capehart and Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) discuss Trump's legal woes, the move to repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force of 2001 (AUMF) and Vladimir Putin's foray into Ukraine after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for war crimes.March 19, 2023

