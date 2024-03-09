'They made a mistake’: Biden doubles down on criticism of Supreme Court during SOTU

In an exclusive interview, President Joe Biden speaks to Jonathan Capehart about his decision to call out the Supreme Court during the State of the Union address for underestimating the “electoral and political power” of women in their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the electoral consequences the ruling has had. "I think they made a wrong decision... I think they made a mistake,” President Biden tells Capehart. He also underscores his determination to affirm reproductive rights for women, saying “If you give me a Congress that’s Democrat, we’re going to change it back to Roe v. Wade.”March 9, 2024