Rep. Jamaal Bowman on his support for TikTok, clashes with Republican colleagues, and a look at his weekend routine

Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) sits down with Jen Psaki to discuss a wide range of issues including why he opposes a ban on TikTok, gun violence, and telling Marjorie Taylor Greene to "go home" at Trump's arraignment. Jen gets an inside look his weekend routine, the school he founded and Congressman Bowman's favorite bakery. April 16, 2023