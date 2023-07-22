More than just ‘January 6'

This week it became clear that Donald Trump is likely facing another federal indictment. While the timing of the indictment rests with special counsel Jack Smith, there is one thing we can all do while we wait: Stop calling it the "January 6 investigation."

As horrific as that day was, this case is about more than just Trump’s role in fomenting an insurrection.

Trump engaged in a sprawling and systematic effort to steal the 2020 election. We have heard and seen evidence that these efforts included defrauding the American public, subverting democratic institutions and coordinating pressure campaign at the local, state and federal level to overturn the will of the people.

Trump and his allies attempted to compromise and co-opt the Justice Department for political purposes.

They submitted fake elector slates, recruiting and directing Trump supporters to forge paperwork and falsify information.

They created a massive and allegedly fraudulent fundraising campaign to solicit donations based upon a lie.

And finally, many of them, including Trump himself, stood idly by as a mob desecrated the Capitol and threatened to hang America’s vice president.

The attack on our nation’s capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history, but Trump’s efforts to steal the 2020 election were far more expansive. And as we reflect on how to prevent history from repeating itself, we need to talk about the totality of his actions.

A story you should be following: Ohio abortion rights

Proponents of abortion rights in Ohio have proposed a ballot initiative that would enshrine the right to abortion in the state Constitution. That is making abortion opponents nervous — for good reason. June 2022 polling showed that 61% of Americans say abortion should be legal. In Ohio specifically, 2022 polling shows that 59% of voters support the proposed amendment.

And so, the anti-abortion minority has resorted to some pretty misleading tactics to stop the initiative. Republicans are spending millions on ads that claim the measure would also allow minors to undergo gender-affirming surgery without parental consent or notification. Experts tell NBC News the ads are inaccurate and misleading.

It’s a dishonest strategy, but one that could be replicated in other states. And it’s one I’m going to be watching closely ahead of 2024.

Some people you should know: Kevin Roose, Alex Stamos, and Sheera Frenkel

From the potential effects on the economy to concerns of spreading disinformation, artificial intelligence is sparking conversations everywhere, from the water cooler to Capitol Hill and just this week, the United Nations.

The ever-evolving world of technology can be hard to keep up with, but these experts are doing a great job explaining both the philosophical and practical questions at play.

Kevin Roose, a New York Times technology columnist and the host of “Hard Fork”, has been reporting extensively on the risks and uses of Chat GPT, and examining how this technology is already impacting our everyday lives.

Alex Stamos, a former chief security officer at Facebook and director of Stanford Internet Observatory, joined me earlier this week to discuss his research on AI and how it could impact voters ahead of the 2024 election.

And Sheera Frenkel, another reporter at the New York Times, is following how artificial intelligence has impacted writers, actors, and the media industry.

Get smart fast:

Tim Miller’s weekend routine

What show are you bingeing right now?

I just finished “The Bear” Season 2 and I was absolutely blown away. It was so much better than Season 1 for me. The character studies, the cameos, the ennui — everything is amazing. I am now starting “Hijack,” which is much campier and middlebrow but fun in its own right.

What’s the last book you read?

I just finished “The Late Americans” by Brandon Taylor, whose stuff I really enjoy. He follows a bunch of different characters (it’s not quite a Russian novel but there are lots of characters) from different socio-economic backgrounds through graduate school at the University of Iowa. I’m a sucker for coming-of-age stories, gay characters, and books set in places where I have lived so this hits a lot of my pleasure centers. Recommendations in this vein are always welcome!

What time do you wake up on the weekends?

I have a horrible habit of waking up around 6:45 a.m. and then scrolling my phone for an hour before actually getting out of bed. Sometimes that is cut short by a 5-year-old jumping on me.

How do you take your coffee?

Black.