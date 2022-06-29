January 6 hearings
Latest news and top analysis about the investigation into the Capitol riot and Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the election.
Live Blog / Jan. 6 hearing
Obstruction of justice could still be happening in real time
There could be more Cassidy Hutchinsons waiting in the wings
Does Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony change the legal landscape?
White House lawyers were the grown-ups the Trump administration needed — and mostly lacked
Rep. Schiff: Difficult for DOJ to avoid investigating Trump
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), member of the Jan. 6th Cmte., joins MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why fmr. Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony “goes right to Donald Trump and his state of mind” leading up to, during and after the attack on the Capitol.
Fmr. 1/6 committee advisor: 'I don’t think the American public has seen anything yet'
Former Republican Congressman and former advisor the Jan. 6 committee Denver Riggleman weighs in on the bombshell testimony today from Cassidy Hutchinson and previews what more the committee could reveal in future hearings
Rep. Luria: Cassidy Hutchinson provided ‘damning’ testimony
Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA), member of the January 6th select committee, reacts to the testimony of former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson and says she was key in bringing different pieces together where there may have still been lingering questions in their investigation
'He actively took steps to make this happen' What Hutchinson's Jan 6 testimony reveals
Katy Tur and Andrea Mitchell spoke with former U.S. attorneys Chuck Rosenberg and Joyce Vance, and former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, to talk about Cassidy Hutchinson's dramatic January 6 testimony.
'That was stunning to me' January 6th Committee member on Hutchinson's testimony
Katy Tur and Andrea Mitchell talk to January 6th committee member, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, to talk about today's hearing and what is to come.
Michael Beschloss: ‘This is a day that is going to loom very large in American history’
Michael Beschloss joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to today’s January 6 Committee hearing, explaining the historical significance of Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony. “Our descendants are going to ask us what we know about Cassidy Hutchinson. That's a name that they will know,” says Beschloss. “This is a day that is going to loom very large in American history.”
Rep. Raskin says Trump 'had violence within his sights’ on Jan. 6
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said former President Trump's actions showed that he was “willing to do anything to overthrow the presidential election of 2020.”
Cassidy Hutchinson: Giuliani, Meadows suggested interest in presidential pardon related to Jan. 6
Former aide to Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson said that Meadows and Rudy Giuliani suggested interest in a presidential pardon related to Jan. 6.
Hutchinson describes Trump, Meadows, Cipollone discussion on ‘hang Mike Pence’ chants
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson recalls Mark Meadows telling White House counsel Pat Cipollone on Jan. 6 that Trump thought Pence “deserves" the violent threats against him.
Flynn pleads Fifth when asked about peaceful transfer of power
Former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded the Fifth when asked about the morality and legality of the violence on Jan. 6 at the Capitol and the peaceful transfer of power in the United States.
'The key here is detail." What to look for in Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony
Katy Tur and Andrea Mitchell spoke with NBC Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali, NBC Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, New York Times Chief White House correspondent Peter Baker, Politico National Correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan, and Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg, in the leadup to the emergency January 6th committee hearing.