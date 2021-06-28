'Important and wonderful': Trans student who sued to use his gender's restroom on SCOTUS win

'Important and wonderful': Trans student who sued to use his gender's restroom on SCOTUS win02:57
Gavin Grimm, the transgender student who sued his high school after being prevented from using the bathroom that corresponded with his gender, discusses the Supreme Court declining to take up his case. “The fact that it took as long as it did to affirm the basic humanity of trans youth, and then only in the Fourth Circuit, is frustrating,” he said. “But this victory is important and wonderful and will not go underappreciated by me, at least.”