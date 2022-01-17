How Democrats are pushing to get voting rights legislation to pass in the Senate
02:46
Share this -
copied
NBC’s Sahil Kapur reports on how Democrats are facing issues getting the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed as Sen. Manchin and Sen. Sinema show no willingness to budge on the filibuster to pass the bills. Jan. 17, 2022
Now Playing
How Democrats are pushing to get voting rights legislation to pass in the Senate
02:46
UP NEXT
Jan. 6 committee requests information from Rep. McCarthy
05:28
Jan. 6 committee seeking information from Rudy Giuliani
03:39
Congressman Adam Kinzinger: Select Committee 'wants to gather all the facts’ before saying Pres. Trump is criminally responsible for Jan 6th
08:54
Three men convicted for murder of Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life in prison
06:47
Cap. Hill Officer: Police who protected the Capitol on Jan 6th won’t have closure until 'accountability is served’