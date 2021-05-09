“And I thought, mom, let’s go do everything you couldn’t do when you were working.” After losing her hotel housekeeping job at 75 years old, Rebecca Danigelis and her son Sian-Pierre went on a mission to tackle Rebecca's bucket list

“And I thought, mom, let’s go do everything you couldn’t do when you were working.” After losing her hotel housekeeping job at 75 years old, Rebecca Danigelis and her son Sian-Pierre went on a mission to tackle Rebecca's bucket list05:11
