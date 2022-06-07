IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey makes plea for responsible gun reform

    08:39
  • UP NEXT

    Rosie Perez: The biggest form of activism 'is your vote'

    06:20

  • Proud Boys leader and four lieutenants charges with seditious conspiracy

    11:52

  • Melber: Navarro ‘thought he was on offense’ until indictment

    10:19

  • Members of far-right Proud Boys infiltrate GOP establishment in Florida

    08:11

  • Rep. Deutch: Gun safety bills aren’t controversial except for in the Capitol

    09:19

  • TX State Sen. says Gov. Abbott is trying to ‘bamboozle’ the public

    08:17

  • GOP readies legal fight to contest elections

    09:09

  • Growing outrage and protests as NRA meets in Houston

    08:55

  • Randi Weingarten on teachers lost in Uvalde: 'They're angels'

    10:12

  • Tim Miller: GOP resistance to gun laws is ‘because of apathy about the deaths of those kids’

    04:41

  • Uvalde police face questions over delayed response to school shooting

    11:08

  • Texas community clings to faith, hope after elementary school mass shooting

    06:08

  • Rep. Swalwell: ‘Parents want us on offense’ on gun safety

    05:14

  • Parkland father reacts to Texas school shooting: 'How many more times?'

    05:08

  • 'We're failing ourselves': 15 die in Texas before Buffalo shooting victims are buried

    01:48

  • Shooting reported at Texas elementary school, over a dozen injured

    02:06

  • Rudy Giuliani spends nine hours under oath with the 1/6 committee

    05:39

  • Democrats become the last line of defense against Big Lie Republicans

    06:47

  • Rep. Schiff: Trump is the ‘architect of this plan to overturn this election’

    10:41

Deadline White House

Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey makes plea for responsible gun reform

08:39

Gun safety activist Fred Guttenberg and founder of Country Over Party Matthew Dowd react to actor Matthew McConaughey’s calls for gun safety laws during the White House press briefingJune 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey makes plea for responsible gun reform

    08:39
  • UP NEXT

    Rosie Perez: The biggest form of activism 'is your vote'

    06:20

  • Proud Boys leader and four lieutenants charges with seditious conspiracy

    11:52

  • Melber: Navarro ‘thought he was on offense’ until indictment

    10:19

  • Members of far-right Proud Boys infiltrate GOP establishment in Florida

    08:11

  • Rep. Deutch: Gun safety bills aren’t controversial except for in the Capitol

    09:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All