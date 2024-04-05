IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Strong job numbers remind voters how President Biden has cleaned up Trump’s economic mess
April 5, 202410:40

    Strong job numbers remind voters how President Biden has cleaned up Trump's economic mess

Deadline White House

Strong job numbers remind voters how President Biden has cleaned up Trump’s economic mess

Christine Romans, NBC News Senior Business Correspondent, Donny Deutsch, Host of the podcast “On Brand” join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the strong jobs report released today, how it points to how the American economy is doing better than the American voter feels it is and what is the strategy for the Biden campaign on this issue which is often most important to voters. April 5, 2024

