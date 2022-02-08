Sen. Coons is ‘hopeful’ that an agreement for a sanctions package will be made this week

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Sen. Coons is ‘hopeful’ that an agreement for a sanctions package will be made this week06:29
UP NEXT
Supreme Court allows Alabama to use new Congressional redistricting map00:30
State Dept. spokesperson: Our goal in Ukraine is 'to pursue path of diplomacy'09:01
Ron Klain on January job growth: ‘It’s a start but it’s not the finish’05:50
GOP becomes the party of the insurrection with censure of Cheney and Kinzinger11:03
White House Communications Director: We hope Putin chooses diplomacy06:58
President Biden travels to NYC and unveils new steps to curb crime10:09
Rep. Aguilar: ‘This was a coordinated effort to overturn an election’07:43
Michael Steele to Republican senators: ‘Try being a Black woman in law school’07:41
Trump grasped at every straw to try to overturn the election10:15
Putin accuses US of stoking war in Ukraine during press conference08:52
GOP wars with books and ‘critical race theory’ in schools09:48
NYT report: Trump had direct role in proposals to seize voting machines08:59
Former Planned Parenthood President: The overturning of Roe is not a ‘theoretical issue’ anymore04:43
Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election09:34
Thousands gather to remember slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera06:59
Dan Goldman: Evidence shows Trump was involved in conspiracy to overturn election06:24
Sen. Blumenthal: 'We will move quickly and fairly' on Biden's Supreme Court pick05:58
GOP divide on Russia weakens U.S. standing in the world05:24
Democrats look to Supreme Court pick for a political boost09:42
Sen. Coons is ‘hopeful’ that an agreement for a sanctions package will be made this week06:29
Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) updates on the timeline for Russia sanctions as Russia continues to amass troops on Ukraine’s borderFeb. 8, 2022
Now Playing
Sen. Coons is ‘hopeful’ that an agreement for a sanctions package will be made this week06:29
UP NEXT
Supreme Court allows Alabama to use new Congressional redistricting map00:30
State Dept. spokesperson: Our goal in Ukraine is 'to pursue path of diplomacy'09:01
Ron Klain on January job growth: ‘It’s a start but it’s not the finish’05:50
GOP becomes the party of the insurrection with censure of Cheney and Kinzinger11:03
White House Communications Director: We hope Putin chooses diplomacy06:58