Deadline White House

Sen. Coons is ‘hopeful’ that an agreement for a sanctions package will be made this week

06:29

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) updates on the timeline for Russia sanctions as Russia continues to amass troops on Ukraine’s borderFeb. 8, 2022

