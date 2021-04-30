Peter Strzok says Rudy Giuliani is ‘smack dab in the middle’ of a number of messes

Peter Strzok says Rudy Giuliani is ‘smack dab in the middle’ of a number of messes07:36
New blockbuster reporting on Rudy Giuliani’s possible legal woes finds he was warned that he was the target of a Russian influence campaign, and that the firing of former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch lies at the center of the federal investigation into him. Former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, and New York Times Justice Department reporter Katie Benner react.