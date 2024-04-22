Neal Katyal on hush money trial: ‘Trump’s lawyers really have their work cut out for them’

David Pecker, a former publisher at the National Enquirer, was called as the first witness in Donald Trump’s hush money trial. Former acting solicitor General Neal Katyal, MSNBC’s Katie Phang and Mueller vet Andrew Weissmann join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss.April 22, 2024