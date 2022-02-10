IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Missing call logs make it hard for the 1/6 committee to piece together a crucial period of time

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 select committee subpoenas Trump adviser Peter Navarro

    06:41

  • FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who stormed Capitol while out on bail for attempted murder

    08:58

  • 1/6 committee zeroes in on events attended by domestic violent extremist groups

    07:14

  • Sen. Coons is ‘hopeful’ that an agreement for a sanctions package will be made this week

    06:29

  • Supreme Court allows Alabama to use new Congressional redistricting map

    00:30

  • State Dept. spokesperson: Our goal in Ukraine is 'to pursue path of diplomacy'

    09:01

  • Ron Klain on January job growth: ‘It’s a start but it’s not the finish’

    05:50

  • GOP becomes the party of the insurrection with censure of Cheney and Kinzinger

    11:03

  • White House Communications Director: We hope Putin chooses diplomacy

    06:58

  • President Biden travels to NYC and unveils new steps to curb crime

    10:09

  • Rep. Aguilar: ‘This was a coordinated effort to overturn an election’

    07:43

  • Michael Steele to Republican senators: ‘Try being a Black woman in law school’

    07:41

  • Trump grasped at every straw to try to overturn the election

    10:15

  • Putin accuses US of stoking war in Ukraine during press conference

    08:52

  • GOP wars with books and ‘critical race theory’ in schools

    09:48

  • NYT report: Trump had direct role in proposals to seize voting machines

    08:59

  • Former Planned Parenthood President: The overturning of Roe is not a ‘theoretical issue’ anymore

    04:43

  • Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election

    09:34

  • Thousands gather to remember slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera

    06:59

Deadline White House

Missing call logs make it hard for the 1/6 committee to piece together a crucial period of time

07:51

New York Times Washington correspondent Michael Schmidt, former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal, and national correspondent for Politico Betsy Woodruff Swan discuss investigators finding gaps in records of Trump’s Jan. 6 callsFeb. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Missing call logs make it hard for the 1/6 committee to piece together a crucial period of time

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 select committee subpoenas Trump adviser Peter Navarro

    06:41

  • FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who stormed Capitol while out on bail for attempted murder

    08:58

  • 1/6 committee zeroes in on events attended by domestic violent extremist groups

    07:14

  • Sen. Coons is ‘hopeful’ that an agreement for a sanctions package will be made this week

    06:29

  • Supreme Court allows Alabama to use new Congressional redistricting map

    00:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All