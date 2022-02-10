Missing call logs make it hard for the 1/6 committee to piece together a crucial period of time
07:51
Share this -
copied
New York Times Washington correspondent Michael Schmidt, former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal, and national correspondent for Politico Betsy Woodruff Swan discuss investigators finding gaps in records of Trump’s Jan. 6 callsFeb. 10, 2022
Now Playing
Missing call logs make it hard for the 1/6 committee to piece together a crucial period of time
07:51
UP NEXT
Jan. 6 select committee subpoenas Trump adviser Peter Navarro
06:41
FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who stormed Capitol while out on bail for attempted murder
08:58
1/6 committee zeroes in on events attended by domestic violent extremist groups
07:14
Sen. Coons is ‘hopeful’ that an agreement for a sanctions package will be made this week
06:29
Supreme Court allows Alabama to use new Congressional redistricting map