Joyce Vance: Loudermilk is obligated to come in and testify

Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance, former assistant U.S. attorney for SDNY Dan Goldman, Washington Post national investigative reporter Carol Leonnig, and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok discuss the January 6th select committee releasing surveillance footage of Rep. Loudermilk’s Capitol tour on January 5thJune 15, 2022