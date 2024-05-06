IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joy Reid on Brittany Griner: ‘All of the things which made her popular, made her a target’
May 6, 202406:51
Joy Reid, host of "The Reidout" on MSNBC joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to preview her sit down interview with WNBA superstar Brittany Griner who spoke with Reid about her arrest and detainment in Russia. May 6, 2024

